After months of anxious wait, Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin hit the theaters all around the world on July 27. Owing to the pre-release hype, the film received a huge opening in all centers across India, and in all probabilities, it is expected to cross Rs.200 crore at the box-office on its first day.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with our review of Kalki 2898 AD.

A rare blend of epic and science fiction

Kalki begins on an interesting note portraying the Mahabharata war happening 6,000 years ago. Later, the film shifts to 2898 AD, a dystopian future in Kasi, where we witness Bhairava (Prabhas) and his vehicle (Bujji).

The lone Kasi is ruled by Commander Manas (Saswata Chatterjee), and led by God King Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan) who live in a powerful area known as Complex. It is a mysterious area where women who are pregnant get killed and men used to be treated as slaves.

The film later switch on to a comedy angle, but most of the areas did not work well with the audiences. However, the film regained its pace with the entry of Amitabh Bachchan who portrayed the role of Ahswathama, living immortal after being cursed by Lord Krishna during the Mahabharata war.

The remaining parts of the story was mostly shouldered by Bachchan and the way in which he tries to protect humanity.

Amitabh Bachchan steals the show

Even though Prabhas plays the lead role in this film, Kalki 2898 AD will be remembered for the powerful performance delivered by Amitabh Bachchan.

As Ashwathama, he was brilliant, and his eyes spoke a lot throughout the movie. The actor also excelled in action scenes, and at times, he simply overpowered the mighty Prabhas.

Kamal Haasan in his brief role was menacy. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was brilliant.

Cameo appearances from Vijay Devarakonda and Dulquer Salmaan also made an impact on audiences.

A film with international standards

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the very rare things that used to happen in Indian cinema. The film is brilliant in all aspects, including cinematography, action choreography and music.

Director Nag Ashwin has done such an impeccable job in this movie, as most of the scenes in film will remind us of Hollywood sci-fi flicks.

At the end of the movie, audiences will be keen to watch the second part of Kalki 2898 AD, as the director successfully gives an impression that the battle is going to happen in the sequel.

Final Verdict: A must watch film from Nag Ashwin, where Amitabh Bachchan excels in the age of 81.