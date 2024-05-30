Amitabh Bachchan has been at the receiving end of a bit of a backlash. For a while now there have been rumours of things not going well in the Bachchan household. And, Amitabh Bachchan skipping to mention Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while talking about the iconic song – Kajra Re – hasn't helped either. Netizens were quick to remind him that it was Aishwarya because of which the song became such a hit.

Big B's tweet

Amitabh Bachchan was reacting to a tweet featuring 19 years of Bunty Aur Babli with the picture of the iconic song – Kajra Re – featuring Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya. Big B responded and wrote, "the song became so popular that it still regenerates attention and love .. and the best moments with the song, Bhaiyu, were when we performed this live on stage."

the song became so popular that it still regenerates attention and love ..

and the best moments with the song, Bhaiyu, were when we performed this live on stage .. ??? https://t.co/vKuMM7ipIN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 27, 2024

Reactions

Reddit and Twitter users were quick to comment on how Amitabh skipped mentioning Aishwarya in the post. "This Song also had Aishwarya in it. Why wouldn't you or @juniorbachchan tag her? It is sad to see how you and your family sideline her. She is so talented," wrote X user. "But the credit for its popularity goes not to you but to Aishwarya, because I believe that if only you were there then it would have been popular, but because of Aishwarya it became most popular," another X user commented.

"Sorry to say but Kajra Re was all about Aishwarya. Both of you were just supporting dancers in that song," read a comment. "Cant you see how they are insecure of her? Wonder what one of the Queens of Indian cinema did to deserve such a family!" read another comment. "The entire family doesn't mention Aish anywhere. I really want to know what went wrong and how the current dynamics are inside the house," a person asked.

"I don't think Aish stays with them. She lives separately with her mom and Aradhya," another person opined. "They need to have some basic tact, unless they enjoy feeding rumors about their family," was one more of the comments on reddit.