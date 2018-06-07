The trailer for actor Bradley Cooper's upcoming movie, which is his directorial debut as well, has already arrived and fans have already marked the film as 'Oscar-winning'.

The movie is the third remake of the 1937 film of the same name. In a movie, Cooper's character of Jackson Maine, a country music star, who discovers a raw talent, a small town girl named Ally (played by Lady Gaga). As their romance starts blooming, Jack coaxes Ally into the spotlight, watches her succeed. But eventually Jack's career slowly starts to diminish and he finds it really hard to handle his fading glory.

Besides Gaga's captivating voice, this will be her first leading role in a Hollywood movie. Earlier she won the Golden Globes for her portrayal in American Horror Story.

The approx two-minute-long trailer for timeless love story has already kept Twitter abuzz saying that the movie will definitely run for Oscar. While the Oscar buzz for the movie has already generated, some are not really happy with the idea of a remake. One user wrote on Twitter: "Why do they have to remake and ruin classic movies? Hollywood so stupid and or lazy to come up w/ good scripts (sic)"

A second one wrote: "How many different versions of #AStarIsBorn do we need? Lady Gaga ain't no Janet Gaynor. (sic)"

The first 1937 movie was a drama, the 1954 remake was a musical featuring Judy Garland. And the second remake of the movie is 1976's one starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, which was the path=breaking. Now it is time to see how the upcoming third remake starring Cooper and Gaga will leave an impact on the audience.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions and watch the trailer below.

I legitimately just got chills watching this.



Wow, this is going to destroy me emotionally in the best way possible.



Lady Gaga has one of the greatest voices I’ve ever heard Live. This is going to be a major film.



And I love that Cooper directed it. ❤️??



cc: @DCfilmgirl https://t.co/qPl3FCXe2K — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 6, 2018