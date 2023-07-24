The celebratory atmosphere surrounding actor Suriya's birthday took a sombre turn as a heartbreaking incident unfolded on a special day. On July 23rd, while setting up a banner to mark their beloved actor's birthday, two fans tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident. The victims, N Venkatesh and P Sai were both bright undergraduate students at a private college in Narasaraopet town.

What should have been a day of joy and celebration for Suriya's fans in Andhra Pradesh turned into a heart-wrenching ordeal. The two young fans met an untimely demise due to an electric shock while installing the birthday banner.

An investigation by the police revealed that the flex attached to an iron rod accidentally made contact with an overhead electric wire, leading to the tragic electrocution of both fans. The incident occurred suddenly, leaving no chance for any intervention. Ananya, the grieving sister of Poluri Sai, expressed her sorrow and held the college accountable for her brother's death.

She tearfully stated, "The college assured us of the students' safety and monitoring, but they have failed to protect and oversee the students in the hostel. My brother's death is the college's responsibility."

As the news of the devastating incident spread, the entire Suriya fan community was engulfed in grief, mourning the loss of their fellow supporters. Suriya, understandably shaken by the tragic event, is yet to react publicly, and his fans have been offering their heartfelt condolences and support during this difficult time.

Amid the tragedy, Suriya's upcoming film 'Kanguva,' helmed by Siruthai Siva, has generated immense anticipation. The release of the first glimpse of the period drama created a significant buzz, instantly going viral on social media. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including actors like Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anandaraj.

Despite the heartache, Suriya's fans continue to stand by their beloved actor, showing unwavering support and enthusiasm for his upcoming projects. As they mourn the loss of their fellow fans, they eagerly await Suriya's response to the tragic event, sending him strength and love during this challenging time.