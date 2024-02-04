In a tragic accident, four members of the family including two girls were killed when an ill-fated car in which they were travelling was trapped between two trucks on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Udhampur district of the Union Territory.

The ill-fated family from the Parade area of Jammu city Jammu was on its way to Kashmir. The accident took place at Salore near Tikri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway shortly after midnight.

Police said a rashly-driven truck hit the private car which then collided with another truck, resulting in the on-the-spot death of Nitin Dogra (37), his wife Rittu (32), and daughters Khushi (17) and Vani (11).

Another daughter, Brinda (15), suffered critical injuries. Police have registered a case and a hunt has been launched to arrest the erring driver who fled the scene after the accident.

Family was going to Patnitop to enjoy snowfall

According to reports, the ill-fated family was going to enjoy snowfall in the Patnitop area of the Ramban district. After getting information about the snowfall in the picturesque Patnitop resort, the family on late Saturday evening decided to go to the spot to enjoy fall. Reports said that due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a large number of trucks were stranded on the highway.

'Due to stranded trucks on the highway, Nitin Dogra was driving his car cautiously but a speedy truck hit the ill-fated vehicle near Tikri.

Meanwhile, an unidentified truck driver was killed when his vehicle loaded with bovine animals fell from a bridge near Manwal in the Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu on Sunday.

Two killed in another road accident in Reasi

In another incident, two persons lost their lives in a road accident in the Mahore area of Reasi district on Sunday. Reports said that a vehicle vehicle bearing registration number JK 08 B 4586 going from Phari to Bathoie fell from a gorge near Higher Secondary School Bathoie.

In the incident, two persons died on the spot and they have been identified as Ajaz Ahmed son of Nizam Din, and Mohammad Asif son of Mohd Din both residents of Phari Mahore.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance and started an investigation.