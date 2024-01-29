Four Students Killed, 8 Injured In School Bus-Tractor Collision In K'taka

Four students, including a girl, were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a school bus and a tractor in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on Monday.

The incident took place in the early hours near Alagur village located close to Jamkhandi town in the district.

The students were returning to their homes in the village after the school annual gathering.

The deceased are identified as 17-year-old Sagar Kadkol and Basavaraj, 13-year-old Shwetha and Govind, all residents of Kavatagi village.

The students were studying at the Vardhamana Education Institute in Alagur.

Sagar and Basavaraj were students of PUC, while Shweta and Govind were studying in Class 9.

The police are yet to ascertain how the accident took place.

Minister for Excise R.B. Thimmapur, who is also the District-in-Charge Minister of Bagalkot, will visit the village to console the bereaved families and also visit injured students at the hospital.

The investigation is on.

(With inputs from IANS)