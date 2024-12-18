In a tragic incident, at least six members of a family including four minors lost their lives in a massive blaze that broke out in a residential house in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to initial information, a fire broke out in the house of retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Avtar Krishan, 81, son of Keshav Raina in Shiva Nagar, Kathua on the intervening night of December 17 and 18 under suspicious circumstances.

Six people sleeping in the house died due to suffocation. These include several children. The deceased also includes the retired DySP.

Three people have been rescued from the house and admitted to the hospital. At the same time, a neighbour was also injured during the rescue. The condition of the injured is out of danger.

According to Dr. Surinder Atri, Principal of Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua, prima facie, the deaths occurred due to suffocation. Four of the deceased are minors, and two of them are children of three to four years.

Dr. Atri said, "A fire broke out in the rented house of the retired assistant matron. Out of 10 people, six died and four were injured. Kathua Police is investigating the matter. The bodies will be taken out after post-mortem."

Dr. Atri further informed that ten people were brought to the hospital. Six were brought dead, and four others were injured." Preliminary investigations suggest the victims died of smoke inhalation and suffocation as there were no burn injuries on the bodies of the deceased or injured.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Our assistant matron, who had recently retired, living in the rented house. The incident happened between 2 am and 3 am. She called over the phone and I immediately informed the police and fire brigade," he said.

The deceased have been identified as:

Ganga Bhagat, 17, daughter of Bharat Bhushan resident of Shaheedi Chowk Kathua

Danish Bhagat, 15, son of Bharat Bhushan resident of Shaheedi Chowk Kathua

Avtar Krishna, 81, son of Keshav Raina resident of Ward No. 16 Shiv Nagar Kathua

Barkha Raina, 25, daughter of Avtar Krishna resident of Shiv Nagar Kathua

Takash Raina, 03, son of Avtar Krishna resident of Shiv Nagar Kathua

Advik Raina, 04, son of Sandeep Kaul resident of Jagti Nagrota Jammu

The injured are:

Swarna, 61, wife of Avtar Krishna resident of Shiv Nagar Kathua

Neetu, 40, wife of Bharat Bhushan resident of Shaheedi Chowk Kathua

Arun Kumar, 15, son of Sain Chand resident of Batote Ramban

Kewal Krishna, 69, son of Mansa Ram years resident of Shiv Nagar Kathua.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has expressed grief over the death of six persons in a fire that broke out in a house in the Shiv Nagar area of Kathua city in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said in a post on his social media account that he was deeply saddened to learn about the sudden death of six members of a family in a fire incident in the Shiv Nagar area, Kathua city.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the accidental death of 6 members of a family resulting from fire incident in the Shiv Nagar area of Kathua city. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. I am in constant touch with the district administration. Our team of BJP workers led by Mandal President Rahul is assisting on the spot," the Union Minister posted on his social media account.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident in Kathua. "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Kathua. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Lieutenant Governor posted on his social media account.

All the injured are undergoing treatment in GMC Kathua, a police official said. He said a preliminary investigation suggested a short circuit was the reason for the fire, but further inquiry is underway.