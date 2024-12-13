Amid seven mysterious deaths in two different incidents in the Budhal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Jammu deputed a team of medical experts to investigate the matter.

The team reached the Budhal village to conduct an epidemiological investigation. The team comprises Dr. Prem Lata, Medical Officer of Epidemiology at DHS Jammu, Dr. Simran Nag, State Epidemiologist for the Jammu Division, and Ajay, State Microbiologist of the IDSP Jammu Division.

Additionally, Vishal Patil, a Senior Pharmacist from the DHS Jammu, is also accompanying the team.

MLA Budhal Javed Iqbal Choudhary met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday and apprised him of the mysterious deaths in his area.

The Chief Minister assured of his personal intervention for an expeditious investigation into the matter and ex-gratia relief for the victims.

"I also met with Home Secretary Chandrakar Bharti requesting his personal intervention and monitoring of the investigation including forensic examination of the highest precision. I told the Home Secretary that since two incidents have happened a distance apart, the matter needs a diligent investigation at the earliest possible. I am also in touch with the Director of Forensics for updates on progress," the MLA said.

The MLA also talked to Health Secretary Abid Rasheed Shah for the best possible medical care under his personal monitoring.

"I visited the Medical College Jammu to see the victims of the tragedy. Principal GMC accompanied me to the patients that tests related to virology and toxicology at various stages of monitoring," the MLA said, adding, "I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma for regular monitoring of the evolving situation. It is my appeal to the local people that they should not panic but at the same time, they should remain careful about what they eat."

Seven mysterious deaths in two separate incidents in Rajouri

The investigation comes in response to alarming reports of unusual deaths in the district, and the health authorities are committed to determining the cause and preventing further incidents.

A seven-year-old girl died and her two elder brothers fell sick due to a suspected case of food poisoning in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, reports said.

The officials said three siblings were brought to Kotranka civil hospital from Badhal village of Khawas, where the seven-year-old Nazia Kousar breathed her last, while her elder brothers, Ishtiaq (9) and Ashfaq (11), were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for specialized treatment.

However, Ishtiaq also died during treatment at the GMC hospital.

The officials said Ruksar (12), who along with her mother Shamim Akhter was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jammu, died this afternoon. Ruksar's father, Fazal Hussain, and three siblings – Rabia Kouser (15), Farmana Kouser (12), and Rafter Ahmad (four)—had died on Sunday.

Taking serious note of the "unusual deaths," Director Health Services Jammu Rakesh Magotra set up a four-member doctor's team for epidemiological investigation.