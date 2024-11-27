In a historic step towards transparency and accountability in governance, the Omar Abdullah-led government has announced the rollout of an online Right to Information (RTI) portal in Jammu and Kashmir. This initiative makes J&K one of the few Union Territories to adopt a digital platform for filing and processing RTI applications, marking a transformative step in facilitating citizen access to information.

The J&K government issued a circular on Tuesday formalizing the development, spearheaded by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The portal, accessible at https://rtionline.jk.gov.in, is set to go live on December 10, 2024, coinciding with International Human Rights Day, symbolizing the significance of transparency as a cornerstone of good governance.

Key Features of the RTI Portal

According to the circular (No. 28-3K(GAD) of 2024), the portal will serve as a centralized digital platform, providing a comprehensive database of RTI applications and appeals across all government departments. The system will enable citizens to:

Submit RTI applications and appeals online.

Check the status of their applications in real time.

Receive responses electronically without physically visiting government offices.

The government anticipates that this streamlined digital process will enhance the efficiency of responding to RTI applications, promote transparency, and minimize delays.

"The RTI Portal will revolutionize how information is accessed in J&K. It represents a significant step towards ensuring accountability and reducing bureaucratic hurdles for citizens," stated a senior official in the General Administration Department (GAD).

Implementation Plan and Training

The circular details a structured approach for implementing the RTI portal. Nodal Officers at the Administrative Department level have been appointed in all departments to oversee the onboarding process of Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) and First Appellate Authorities (FAAs) onto the portal.

To facilitate smooth operations:

Login credentials have been provided to the Nodal Officers for managing their respective departments.

Training sessions have been conducted for Nodal Officers to familiarize them with the portal's functionalities.

Departments with a significant number of CPIOs/FAAs are nominating additional Nodal Officers at the Directorate level, whose accounts are also being set up by the GAD.

The government aims to ensure that all CPIOs and FAAs across departments are fully integrated into the system by the December deadline.

A Step Towards Digital Governance

This initiative aligns with the government's broader vision of leveraging technology to improve governance. By eliminating the need for in-person visits, the portal not only simplifies the RTI application process but also ensures transparency in tracking and addressing citizens' queries.

The General Administration Department emphasized that the portal would make it easier for citizens to exercise their fundamental right to information. "This digital shift will empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing them to hold the government accountable with ease," an official statement read.

While the initiative has been widely lauded, experts have highlighted the importance of ensuring robust digital infrastructure, particularly in remote and rural areas, to make the portal truly accessible to all.

Political analysts view this development as a landmark achievement for the Omar Abdullah government, showcasing its commitment to good governance. "This step reaffirms the government's resolve to ensure transparency and accountability. By leveraging technology, they are setting a new benchmark for governance in Jammu and Kashmir," remarked a political observer.

Public Reaction

Citizens and activists have welcomed the move, calling it a long-overdue reform. "For years, accessing information has been a cumbersome process. This portal is a game-changer for residents seeking timely responses to their RTI queries," said an RTI activist based in Jammu.

As the portal prepares to go live in the coming weeks, expectations are high for its impact on governance and public accountability in Jammu and Kashmir. By making the RTI process more accessible and efficient, the government aims to strengthen the trust between citizens and the administration, paving the way for a more transparent future.