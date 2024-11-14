Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu Frontier D K Boora on Wednesday admitted that Pakistan was desperately trying to push terrorists on this side of the border for subversive activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BSF officer, however, asserted the forces are fully alert to frustrate nefarious designs of the enemy and attempt to push terrorists on this side of the border would be effectively foiled.

Despite potential threats, including increased infiltration during winter and the use of drones, the BSF officer assured that comprehensive measures are in place to neutralize any infiltrators before they reach further areas.

"Coordination among all security forces and intelligence agencies remains strong, ensuring a robust protection grid. Additionally, the BSF's efforts to engage local communities", he said.

He said that security forces are fully alert to counter any possible attempts by terrorists to infiltrate. A strong protection grid is in place to deal with any challenges.

The IGP BSF further asserted that if terrorists manage to infiltrate, measures are in place to neutralize them before they reach further areas.

Boora was with BSF's Additional Director General of Western Command, Satish S Khandare, in Rajouri to flag off a group of local students for a 10-day 'Bharat Darshan' tour organized by the 54th battalion.

The BSF officer emphasized that Pakistan always tries to send terrorists across the border, but assured the people that the protection grid is strong, equipped with modern weapons and adequate manpower.

When asked about possible increased infiltration during winter and foggy conditions, Boora said it's nothing new. He mentioned that security forces review the situation every year and are fully prepared to counter any threat.

Regarding the use of drones by Pakistan to smuggle weapons and narcotics, he stated that adequate measures are already in place. When asked about the number of terrorists waiting to infiltrate, Boora said they don't focus on head counting but ensure no one crosses the border.

Even if terrorists manage to infiltrate, there are measures to neutralize them before they reach further areas. Coordination among all forces and intelligence agencies ensures they are fully prepared to meet any challenge.

On the use of high-tech cameras in forward areas, Boora declined to provide details. He assured that all measures are in place, and the government has provided all necessary resources to prevent infiltration.

When his attention was drawn toward recent encounters in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu where three terrorists were killed and an earlier encounter in Kathua where two terrorists were eliminated, he said such incidents show that the security forces are working in close coordination.

On 13 Nov 2024, ADG Satish S Khandare, IPS ( Western command BSF) flagged off Bharat Darshan Tour organised by BSF Jammu for 34 school children selected from bordering villages of Poonch & Rajouri, UT J&K. #BSF #FirstLineOfDefence#YouthEmpowerment pic.twitter.com/LHiAO6JMH2 — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) November 13, 2024

The ADG BSF highlighted that the 'Bharat Darshan' tour aims to make children from remote border villages aware of the richness of their country.

He stated that BSF performs its border guarding duty along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) with full professionalism and alertness. He also noted the synergy among all forces, including BSF, J&K police, Army, and CRPF.