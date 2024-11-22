After the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, political parties have intensified their activities for the Panchayat elections, which are likely to be held next. The preparations for the upcoming Panchayat elections are in full swing as two national parties namely the BJP and Congress have already started the exercise.

Political parties across the region are gearing up for what promises to be a fiercely contested election. The last Panchayat elections, held in 2018, were marked by a significant boycott from major political entities, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), primarily due to concerns over Article 370 and Article 35-A.

In 2018, the elections were conducted in nine phases, with the Jammu division recording an impressive voter turnout of 83.5%, while the Kashmir division lagged behind at 44.4%. Overall, voter participation stood at 74%. Despite the boycott, the elections proceeded, and the influence of political support was evident even though the elections were officially apolitical.

NC main contender in Panchayat elections

This time around, the political dynamics have shifted significantly. The National Conference, which emerged as the largest party in the recent Assembly elections, securing 42 seats and formed the government with the support of some Independents, is expected to be a major contender. The party has been actively engaging with voters in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions, aiming to bridge gaps and connect more people with their policies.

The National Conference's Jammu province president Rattan Lal Gupta affirmed the party's commitment to serving people across regions equally, stating, "We will connect more people with our policies to ensure a strong performance in the upcoming Panchayat elections".

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is prioritizing an aggressive membership campaign. State president Sat Sharma expressed confidence in increasing the party's vote share, adding, "Our top leadership and grassroots workers are united to achieve greater success."

The Congress party is also focusing on introspection and organizational restructuring. State president Tariq Hameed Karra highlighted the role of a fact-finding committee in identifying weaknesses from the Assembly polls, aiming to present fresh faces for better performance.

Over 65 lakh voters to participate in Panchayat elections

With over 65 lakh voters eligible to participate, 4,291 Panchayats and 33,597 Panch seats will be contested. The region-wise distribution of Panchayats underscores the administrative scale of the elections. Key districts in the Jammu division include Jammu (305 Panchayats), Rajouri (312), and Kathua (257). In Kashmir, Baramulla leads with 402 Panchayats, followed by Anantnag (335) and Kupwara (385).

The State Election Commission is revising the voter list for 2025, with special camps scheduled on November 23-24, November 30, and December 1 to address additions, deletions, and corrections. The final voter list will be published on January 6, 2025. Meanwhile, the OBC Commission is actively working on reservations.

The upcoming Panchayat elections are expected to be a litmus test for all political parties in the region. The National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, which boycotted the last elections, are now gearing up for a fierce contest. The BJP and Congress are also leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. As the political activities intensify, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are looking forward to a democratic exercise that will shape the future of local governance in the region.