Valmiki community members in Karnataka assembled at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Tuesday to hold a massive protest to seek 7.5 per cent reservation for the community.

The protest, led by Shri Valmiki Prassannananda Puri Swami of Valmiki Gurupeetha, has led to severe traffic congestion at several parts of the city. Traffic was at a standstill near Vidhana Soudha and Karnataka High Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The state ministers and government officials struggled to reach the Vidhana Soudha due to the traffic. The situation was getting worse as the law enforcement officers were struggling to control the protestors.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Molakalmuru constituency in Chitradurga district, B Sriramulu, is also supporting the protest. He said that he will quit if the community's demands are not met by the government.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)