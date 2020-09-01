Forex trading can be done remotely as long as there is an internet connection, which makes this a truly special and unique business. This trader went on to create a company that he claims has now been voted the number one Trading Education Firm for three years in a row. Anmol says he has coached and trained over 1000+ traders and investors.

In the year 2015, Anmol Singh co-founded Livetraders with Jared Wesley. Both have had the opportunity to attend many seminars and try out different trading chat rooms through the years, and although there is generally good intent at most educational trading firms, they usually lack the important specific details that are necessary for becoming a profitable professional trader.

Their aim was to establish an online teaching platform to help the new and struggling traders learn the art of forex and stock trading. Anmol Singh claims that he comes from the stock and forex trading industry. He says he became a self-made millionaire by the time he was 25 years old. That was after trading stocks for just over five years. In addition to Livetraders, Anmol has been featured in several different online platforms podcasts, while also running other multiple businesses.

Anmol says he built his name in the trading industry while working on his diverse entrepreneurial portfolio. He started when he was just a student in college, but his patience, determination, passion, and consistency helped him in the world of trading.

Anmol's online educational platform for stock and forex traders launched a scholarship program in 2017 to help qualified people change their lives and brighten their future opportunities by putting the stock market, options, and forex trading within their reach.