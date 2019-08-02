The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken up a digitisation process in an attempt to increase the efficiency of its internal functions. The initiative will help CISF reduce paperwork and increase workflow efficiency.

CISF, which guards government installations such as industrial units, infrastructure projects and airports located all over India, has also started a mobile platform that allows passengers to pen down their grievances.

CISF is trying to enhance the workflow and efficiency of all stakeholders by focusing on the government's Digital India scheme. The digitisation process is carried out to create a user-friendly mobile platform for the officials as well as the passengers.

According to an Economic Times report, there has been no fundraising for the digitisation process as the complete platform was built by the in-house information technology (IT) team. The IT team digitally programmed the internal processes for employees such as the leave applications, salary, inventory management, grievance redressal system.

At the same time the mobile platform allows passengers to avail of services with more ease. They can use the platform for needs such as hunting down misplaced belongings at airports.

The security force has more than 1.5 lakh personnel posted across the country. The new application also updates the personnel with the latest security procedures.