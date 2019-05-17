An SUV which was part of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's convoy turned turtled when it swerved to avoid a cow standing on the middle of the road. The incident happened on Thursday near Warora on the Chandrapur-Nagpur highway in Maharashtra.

The accident was confirmed by RSS leader Rajiv Tuli. "A tyre of one of the vehicles from Bhagwat's convoy burst and one person travelling in it reportedly suffered injuries," Maheshwar Reddy, Chandrapur's Superintendent of Police, told PTI.

Mohan Bhagwat's vehicle had already passed the cow before the other car encountered the animal and braked hard to stop. A CISF jawan, who was in the SUV, was injured and taken to Nagpur for treatment.

"The driver tried to avoid the cow and hit the brakes hard, which resulted in a burst tyre and the vehicle toppling over. There were six CISF personnel in the SUV," a senior officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The officer also said that the cow was unhurt after the driver stopped the car on time.