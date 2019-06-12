Infosys has been chosen by Posti as its partner to digitize its business and IT services. The Finland-based postal service company will be taking the help of the Indian IT and consultation giant to change its infrastructure to a flexible IT service model.

Infosys will be taking initiatives to create a cloud workspace to help Posti reduce cost and increase efficiency by minimising error with the help of an end-to-end encrypted technology-led business. Additionally, it will be building a proper command centre to provide a transparent interface that will allow a smooth user experience.

Infosys will also help the Finnish company to use robotics and artificial intelligence in their work sphere; it would help in enhancing Posti's ability to respond to changes in customer needs.

"With our diversified experience in the postal and logistics industry, we look forward to partnering with Posti in the journey to help realise its strategic goals of digital transformation and operational excellence. Our digital capabilities and solutions will help Posti enrich customer experiences while strengthening its competitive differentiation," said Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President and Global Head for Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods and Logistics at Infosys, Mint reports.

The partnership with Infosys will help Posti grow digitally and will help the company get better with core applications and fulfil their customer needs faster.

Infosys has been successful in completing many ventures of digitalizing companies before.

