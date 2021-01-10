Karnataka is poised to become India's "toy manufacturing cluster" and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Saturday laid the foundation in Koppal district's Bhanapur village, allocating 400 acres of land to establish plug-and-play manufacturing units at a cost of $545 million. To generate more interest around India's toy market, which stands at around $1.5 billion, the government launched a unique opportunity for startups, teachers and students.

Toycathon 2021 was launched to bolster India's innovative minds to conceptualise novel toy and games based on Bharatiya civilization, history, culture, mythology and ethos under PM Narendra Modi's "AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan."

Toycathon encourages students to design toys and games that will further growth of India's toy industry into a global hub while helping children understand the ethos and values of Indian culture. The University Grants Commission (UGC) even asked students and teachers to participate in Toycathon 2021 and stand a chance to win a generous reward.

Rs 50 lakh reward

Toycathon is based on nine themes, ranging from Indian culture, history, knowledge of India and ethos; learning, education, and schooling; social and human values; occupations and specific fields; environment; divyang; fitness and sport; out of the box, creative and logical thinking and rediscovering/redesigning traditional Indian toys.

The government has organized generous rewards for winners of Toycathon worth up to Rs 50 lakh. The winners get to showcase their concepts at the upcoming National Toy Fair starting February 27 and there will be support to commercial unique ideas from industry and investors.

Job creation in Karnataka

Yediyurappa said that the toy manufacturing cluster will contain over 100 units with a potential to generate 25,000 to 30,000 direct jobs and over one lakh jobs indirectly.

"This is a momentous occasion as the Koppal toy cluster is the first in the country. The construction of the campus is expected to be completed by December this year. If it happens, we will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the toy cluster," Yediyurappa said.

"Women who are earning Rs 200 per day now will be able to earn Rs 600 per day. We will prioritise employment for women and Aequs has promised to train the locals in skill development," he added.