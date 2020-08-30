Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address via his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11 am on Sunday.
In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said, "Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August. #MannKiBaat." Tweeting ahead of his monthly radio programme, PM Narendra Modi had sought suggestions for 68th edition of Mann Ki Baat.
Key highlights
- India to become toy hub: Some parts of India developing also as toy clusters, that is, as centres of toys. Like, Channapatna in Ramnagaram (Karnataka), Kondaplli in Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam, Varanasi in UP there are many such places, we can count many names. There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys.
- Under Atmanirbhar Bharat App innovation challenge, there is an app- KutukiKids Learning app. This is an interactive app for children in which they can easily learn many aspects of maths, science through songs and stories.
- Dogs play an important role in disaster management and rescue missions. In India, NDRF has trained dozen such dogs. These dogs are experts in detecting alive persons under the debris in an earthquake or building collapse
- The zest of Onam today has reached distant shores of foreign lands. Be it America, Europe or Gulf countries, the verve of Onam can be felt everywhere. Onam is increasingly turning out to be an international festival.
- This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation.