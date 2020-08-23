Soon after India announced stricter quality compliance requirements on imported toys from next month onwards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with senior ministers and officials to discuss ways to boost the manufacturing and global imprint of Indian toys.

Modi said India is home to several toy clusters and thousands of artisans who produce indigenous toys which not only have cultural connect but also helps in building life-skills and psychomotor skills among children at an early age. He stressed on promotion of such clusters through innovative and creative methods.

Under the 'Vocal for Local' slogan and the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign, the government explored opportunities to tap the potential of the sector. The PM said focus should be on use of technology and innovation and also towards manufacturing quality products that meet global standards.

Impact of toys on psychomotor or cognitive skills of children and how it can become a means for societal change thereby helping shape the future generation of the nation was also discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister said toys "aligned with Indian culture and ethos" should be used as "pedagogical tools" across all Anganwadi centres and schools for all-round development of children.

He even suggested that the youth should be engaged to come up with innovative designs and toys that can instil a sense of pride towards national goals and achievements.

Calling it an excellent medium to further the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', Modi said that toys should reflect India's value system and culturally established environment-friendly approach.

He further suggested using tourism as a tool to promote India's culture, especially in regions which are renowned for handcrafted toys.

Laying emphasis on the fast growing digital gaming arena, the Prime Minister said India should tap the huge potential in this area and lead the international digital gaming sector by developing games that are inspired by Indian culture and folk tales.