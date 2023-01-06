It might have been a few days since the premiere of Shark Tank India season 2, but netizens are already missing Ashneer Grover. The sharks in this season are Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta. While Ashneer has said that he dominated the previous season, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal have a different take.

What Namita Thapar said

The judges were in a conversation with Tanmay Bhatt and Rohan Joshi. It was there that the two comedians asked what makes season 2 a must watch. Responding to him, Namita Thapar reportedly took an indirect dig at Ashneer Grover. "Bottom line, in season two, the toxicity is out, for good," she reportedly said.

Anupam Mittal's take

Later, Anupam Mittal also quipped in and said that it was unfortunate to see founders being insulted in the previous season. "Last time jo hua tha... Entrepreneurs ki bezzati kaafi hui thi, aapko woh nahi dikhegi," he said. During the course of season 1, Ashneer Grover had gained limelight for being one of the most unfiltered and at times, rude sharks.

Ashneer spills the beans on his absence

In a recent interaction, talking about what stopped him from joining season 2, the former BharatPe MD said in a podcast, "Hala ke main yeh nahi bol raha ke baaki log koi kam hain, but main zyada tha, kya karein? Maine dominate kar diya show. (Though I am not saying that others are less. But I am a bit more, what to do? I dominated the show."