Kartik Aaryan has revealed that it is his mother who handles his finances. He added that he doesn't even have any idea of how to check how much balance he has or which are the acocunts he has. He also revealed the reason behind his mother's actions and said that she does it out of care as he has a habit of spending more than the earnings.

Kartik Aaryan's mother handles his finances

"My mother handles my money. I don't know how much money there is in my account or if there is any money or not... I wanted to buy a car on my birthday but mummy refused, saying that there is no money. She said maybe next year or sometime later, but, 'Abhi nahi le sakte'. I have no option but to believe what my mother tells him, because I don't even know where to check how much money I have, I don't know kaunsa account hai," he told Film Companion.

Why she does it

Kartik also added that his mother doesn't want him to get spoilt and that is why she has taken control of his financial matters. He also added that his mother gives him allowance and feels that is the best way to keep him in check. Now, Internet has strongly reacted to the clip and slammed Kartik.

Internet not amused

"Another day of Indian men refusing to grow up!" wrote a user. "His wife will have lot of issues with the mother," another user wrote. "Good luck to his wife," a social media user commented. "How is this even normal! I mean, this controlled parenting and this refusal to grow up as an adult , both are so problematic and then disguise all under the umbrella of love! Bleh!" one more social media user wrote.

"Why do we promote such grown up kids?" a comment read. "This is why financial literacy and financial management needs to be taught in Indian schools !!!" another comment read. "If a 32 year old can't manage his finances and needs his mom to look after it, it's not healthy at all !! Shouldn't be promoting such stuff," was one more comment on the video.