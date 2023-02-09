Bollywood film Love Aaj Kal 2's famous on-screen jodi Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were touted as one of the most loved couples, both on and off the screen. The duo had sparkling chemistry on-screen, and several reports stated that they fell in love while filming the movie. In fact, their fans loved their camaraderie so much that they were lovingly called, 'Sartik'.

When Sara and Kartik parted ways

However, after the release of the film, the relationship also fizzled and it was said that the two did not separate on good terms.

During Koffee With Karan season 7, host Karan Johar confirmed that the two were indeed dating before they eventually broke up. A paparazzo shared two pictures of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Instagram on Wednesday.

But after which, Sara and Kartik met each other or rather say bumped into each other couple of times. Whenever they met, Sara and Kartik have been cordial and greeted each other with a smile.

Sara and Kartik were spotted chatting together in Udaipur

Recently, Kartik and Sara were in Udaipur for their respective work commitment. Sara was with her mother Amrita Singh, to celebrate the veteran actress's birthday, while Kartik was busy promoting his upcoming film Shehzada.

Sara and Kartik were spotted together in Udaipur and the pictures of them and they seem lost in the conversation.

The candid pictures of Kartik and Sara's conversation were shared on the paparazzi's account. In no time their picture went viral and now Sartik fans have another reason to smile.

Kartik was seen smiling and looked handsome as ever. He wore a check shirt; Sara was seen in a white crop top and black tights.

Sara pens a powerful note on her mother's birthday

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media to wish her mother and actress Amrita Singh for her birthday.

Doting daughter Sara shared some pictures with her mother and wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my whole world ‍ Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion ), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended ) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1"

Take a look at the pictures below.

Sara and her mother Amrita were spotted at the airport

While returning from her trip, Sara was snapped at the airport, where she was happily smiling and clicking selfies with her fans.

However, Sara encountered a rather bizarre incident, one of her fans approached her and shook hands with her but while passing by Sara, the fan mistakenly touched her hair. Sara initially seems shocked but maintains her calm.