Kartik Aaryan has broken his silence on his relationships becoming a topic on chat shows. Kartik said that he would like his work to do all the talking and didn't seem pleased with the whole chatter around his dating life. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were seen discussing their past relationship with Kartik Aaryan on Koffee with Karan.

Kartik has now said that one should have respect for the moment and the time they spent together. He also added that one needs to respect oneself and it is in no way good for anyone. "We should all respect our relationships. It's not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don't work out... par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don't imagine it to be like that. You don't imagine ki yeh khatam ho jayega," he told Film Companion.

"You should respect that time, that moment. You should respect yourself also. Aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai (when you talk about this then the person is not just thinking about one person but both the persons in the relationship)," the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor added.

Sara Ali Khan had expressed her desire to date Kartik Aaryan the first time she appeared on KWK. Then the two began shooting for Love Aaj Kal. It was during the movie's shooting that they started dating and soon called it quits on amicable terms. However, Sara has often mentioned Kartik and the relationship in her interviews and chat shows.