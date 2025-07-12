Toxic Gas Leak at MRPL: Two Dead, One Critical

A tragic incident unfolded at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) in Karnataka's Mangaluru district, resulting in the deaths of two employees and leaving another in critical condition.

The incident occurred on a Saturday in the Oil Movement Section (OMS) of the MRPL unit, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru in Suratkal. The victims have been identified as Deep Chandra Bharatiya and Bijli Prasad, while their colleague, Vinayak Mayageri, is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that the employees were inspecting a malfunction in the Oil Movement Section when the incident took place. The specific tank involved in the mishap has been identified as FIBI7029 of the OMS division. Deep Chandra Bharatiya and Bijli Prasad had climbed to the top of the tank for inspection when they suddenly fell ill. Despite being rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru, both were declared dead upon arrival.

Vinayak Mayageri, who attempted to rescue his colleagues, also succumbed to the toxic fumes and collapsed. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he is receiving treatment. In response to this tragic event, the MRPL administration has formed a committee to investigate the incident. A high-level inquiry committee, comprising group general managers, has been constituted to delve into the circumstances surrounding the gas leak.

Recurring Industrial Safety Concerns

This incident is not an isolated one, as similar occurrences have been reported in the past, raising concerns about industrial safety standards. Earlier in January, a worker lost his life after inhaling poisonous gas at an industrial unit in Koppal district, Karnataka. Ten other workers also fell ill due to the leak. The incident took place between Ginigera and Alla Nagar villages, with the deceased identified as Maruthi Koragal. The condition of one other worker was reported to be critical.

A worker at the site mentioned, "It is carbon monoxide, I guess. Worker Mahantesh, who was critically injured in the accident, raised an alarm. Other workers who rushed to the spot to help him also fell sick." In another tragic event in May 2024, four members of a family in Mysuru's Yaraganahalli house died due to the inhalation of a poisonous gas. Kumaraswamy, a native of Chikkamagaluru, his wife Manjula, and their daughters Archana and Swathi were found dead inside their house.

These incidents highlight the recurring issue of toxic gas leaks and the dire need for stringent safety measures in industrial and residential settings. The MRPL incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of industrial safety in India. The country has witnessed several such incidents over the years, underscoring the need for robust safety protocols and regular inspections to prevent such tragedies.