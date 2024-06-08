At least three people were killed while six have been injured after a massive fire broke out in a factory in Narela industrial area, an official said on Saturday.

The official said that a gas leak in one of the pipelines caused the fire to spread in the factory, which led to overheating of the compressor and resulted in a blast.

The deceased are identified as Shyam (24), Ram Singh (30) and Beerpal (42). According to police, on Saturday at 3:35 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call was received in Narela industrial area police station regarding a fire in the factory and some people trapped in it.

"Acting on the call, the police team reached the spot, which was Shayam Kripa Foods Pvt Ltd, where fire engulfed the factory and some persons were in the factory. A total of nine victims were rescued and shifted to RHC Hospital, Narela," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) R. K. Singh.

Upon reaching RHC Hospital, the three were declared brought dead. "Out of six injured, five identified as Pushpender (26), Akash (19), Mohit Kumar (21), Monu (25) and Lalu (32) were referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment, while Ravi Kumar (19) sustained simple injury," said the DCP.

The DCP said that the factory is owned by Ankit Gupta and Vinay Gupta, both residents of Rohini. "Upon preliminary investigation, it was revealed that raw moong was roasted on gas burners, a gas leak on one of the pipelines caused the fire to spread which led to overheating of the compressor and resulted in a blast," said the DCP.

"A case is being registered under appropriate sections and investigation is being taken up," the DCP added.

