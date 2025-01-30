Toxic air: CAQM imposes Stage 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR

Delhi and its surrounding regions are once again grappling with deteriorating air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI), a standard measure of air pollution, has surged to 'Severe' levels, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to re-impose Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Thursday. The AQI, which stood at 276 on Tuesday, witnessed a significant rise, reaching 365 on Thursday. This exponential increase is attributed to the smog and slow wind speed that have enveloped the city.

The situation is not much better in the National Capital Region (NCR). Uttar Pradesh 's Noida recorded an AQI of 317, falling in the 'Very Poor' category. Ghaziabad, another city in Uttar Pradesh, recorded an AQI of 271, which is categorized as 'Poor'. In Haryana, Faridabad and Gurugram recorded 'Poor' and 'Very Poor' AQI levels at 279 and 310, respectively. The deteriorating air quality, coupled with fluctuating weather conditions, has raised concerns for the residents of Delhi and NCR. The weather is transitioning from winter to milder temperatures, with daytime highs now ranging between 20 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius. However, the night-time temperatures remain cooler, ranging between 12 to 14 degrees Celcius.

In response to the worsening air quality, the CAQM has re-imposed the GRAP-3. This action plan includes a series of measures aimed at curbing air pollution. Construction and demolition activities will be halted, all non-essential mining activities will be suspended, and restrictions will be placed on non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel interstate buses. Schools are being advised to close till Class 5 in Delhi-NCR. In addition, a ban on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will be imposed from today, and commercial vehicles will be banned from entering Delhi. These measures are part of a broader strategy to reduce vehicular emissions, a significant contributor to air pollution in the region.

The CAQM has stated that actions under Stage I, II, and III will be implemented, reviewed, and monitored to ensure that the air quality doesn't deteriorate further. Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted mild rain in the beginning of February. This is expected to improve the air quality of the region and result in a slight drop in temperature, alleviating fears of an early summer.

The current situation in Delhi-NCR is reminiscent of November 2016, when the region was engulfed in a thick blanket of smog, leading to a public health emergency. The AQI had crossed the 'Severe' mark, and schools were shut down. The GRAP was first implemented during this crisis, marking a significant step in India's fight against air pollution.