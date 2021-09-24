Minnal Murali is one of the most anticipated Malayalam movies that audiences are eagerly waiting to watch. Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, the film will portray the life of a superhero who apparently gains powers from lightning. Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph who has previously directed blockbuster movies like Kunjiramayanam and Godha. The film will have its direct release on Netflix on December 24.

Netflix's clever move shocks fans

Earlier, it has been rumored that Minnal Murali will be released on Netflix in October. However, yesterday, Netflix announced that the film will be released on December 24 as a part of Christmas. The decision from Netflix comes at a time when the Kerala government is planning to relax Covid restrictions in a phased manner, which could ultimately result in theater reopening.

In social media, several users are claiming that Netflix has cheated them by pushing the release of Minnal Murali to December.

"I subscribed to Netflix recently hoping that Minnal Murali will be released soon. However, Netflix has announced that the film will be released only in December. This is unfair. I badly want to see my Desi superhero on screen at the earliest," commented a Facebook user.

"Netflix is adopting some clever strategies in the Indian market. Hoping for the release of Minnal Murali in October, several people subscribed to their platform. Now, they extended the release. People will be now compelled to continue their subscription, and after one month, they will get addicted to Netflix, as it has such a large database of quality content," commented another social media user.

Viewers are all set to welcome Desi superhero

Superhero movies are very rare in Mollywood. With Minnal Murali, Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas aim to fill this void space.

"Jaison, a tailor from a small town in Kerala acquires special powers after being struck by lightning in this superhero origin story," wrote Netflix on their platform.

Apart from Tovino Thomas, Minnal Murali also stars Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, Femina George, Harisree Ashokan, Jude Anthony Joseph, and Mammukkoya in other prominent roles.