Sunny Deol after a hiatus has arrived on the big screens as Tara Singh with Gadar. The highly anticipated movie has created "Gadar" at the box office. Sunny Deol is loved for his role and fans and critics are praising Sunny's daredevil act and his dialogue delivery.

Theatres are packed theatres, whistles and applauses. Sunny has been hosting screenings and successful press conferences in the city,

Sunny Deol's encounter with a rowdy fan

Two days ago, Sunny Deol got angry with one of his fans as he was trying to take a selfie and Sunny Paji screamed at him for delaying.

Once again on Monday afternoon, yet another video surfaced online that showed Sunny Deol shooing a woman who came near him to click a selfie.

As per the clip, Sunny is seen walking with his bodyguards, a lady comes near him to click a selfie, Sunny puts a finger on his lips and tells her to keep quiet, and then he greets the media with folded hands.

Sunny's behaviour didn't go down well with netizens and they dubbed him as arrogant and rude.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Don't call him arrogant.. Look at the lady... She was grabbing his arm... Koi bhi hota toh irritate ho jata...(Anyone would get irritated) They r not public property. She should have asked in a good way..."

Another mentioned, "Itna ghamand ek hi film se aa gaya. Tabhi bhagwaan aese logo ko kabhi safalta nahi deta.." (Why so much attitude, this is just one film that has come).

The third one mentioned, "Look at his attitude how rude he behaving with them."

Box office success of Gadar 2

The sequel on its first Sunday in theatres, August 13, 'Gadar 2' earned a whopping Rs 52 crore. Hence, the film's total first-weekend collection stands at Rs 135.18 crore. Meanwhile, 'Gadar 2' had an overall 85.29 per cent occupancy on Sunday, August 13.

Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' was released on August 11, and clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.