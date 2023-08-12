On Friday, Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was released. The film is clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. With word-of-mouth publicity and a massive fan following Sunny's Gadar 2 surpassed the first-day collection of Akshay Kumar's OMG.

Sunny Deol yells at a fan

Sunny Paji is known for his humble and down-to-earth nature and is often seen obliging his fans with selfies and autographs. However, on the release day of the film the actor was spotted at Mumbai airport and on the same night, he held a special screening for his friends from the industry and family members.

However, a recent video from the airport shows Sunny Deol screaming at a fan as he tried to take a selfie with him.

The video that has now gone viral shows, Sunny walking at the airport surrounded by his bodyguards when a fan came running towards him for a selfie. The fan despite being stopped by security continues to take a picture after which Sunny yells at him "Le na photo (Take the picture)."

Netizens react

Fans didn't quite like Sunny's gesture and for the first time slammed him for his rude behavior.

A user wrote, "He is so rude .. he should be happy at least someone recognises him ..."

Another mentioned, "Arrogance".

Sunny Deol's little fan touches his feet

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sunny Deol was spotted at Sunny super sound where a little fan touched his feet and Sunny Paji blessed the little boy and also clicked pictures with his little fan.

This film holds special significance as it serves as a sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.