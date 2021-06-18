The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 177.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.84 million, with the United States as the worst-affected country, while India is in second position, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 177,355,602 and 3,840,181, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,508,384 and 600,933, respectively, according to the CSSE.In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,700,313 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,702,630), France (5,811,456), Turkey (5,354,153), Russia (5,203,117), the UK (4,616,616), Italy (4,249,755), Argentina (4,222,400), Colombia (3,859,824), Spain (3,753,228), Germany (3,727,668) and Iran (3,070,426), the CSSE figures showed.

India in 2nd position

India on Friday recorded 62,480 new cases of Covid and 1,587 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. This is for the first time in last two months that the death tally has come down below the mark of 2,000.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, lowest since March 29. The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,97,62,793. The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 7,98,656 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,83,490 deaths so far.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 496,004 fatalities after the US. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (381,903), Mexico (230,624), the UK (128,209), Italy (127,190), Russia (125,853) and France (110,796).