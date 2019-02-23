Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Total Dhamaal has witnessed a good opening at the box office on Friday. The movie ended its opening day with decent collection.

Total Dhamaal received mixed response from the critics, but managed to pull good number of audience to the theatres on its first day. The adventure comedy reportedly got an average occupancy of around 30 percent in theatres on morning shows in major cities, but the footfalls increased towards the evening hours.

As expected, Total Dhamaal performed better on single screens than multiplexes on opening day. Being a family entertainer, the movie attracted audience of different age groups, which is a positive sign for the film.

Having released on 3,700 screens across India, Total Dhamaal collected around Rs 11 crore (approximately) on day 1 (Friday) at the Indian box office, according to early estimates.

The numbers are likely to increase over the weekend. Although the movie did not receive many positive reviews from critics, it is likely attract audience as there was no other major release this Friday. Word of mouth may play a major role in Total Dhamaal's box office run.

However, one film that will affect its collection is Gully Boy. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy got released last week, and has been running successfully across the country. It has been raking in big numbers even on weekdays.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal has a big star cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Boman Irani among others.