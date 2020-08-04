Tropical Storm Isaias
Tropical Storm Isaias is pushing through major metropolitan areas across the United States and they are now under a tornado watch. Isaias is traveling up the US East Coast on Tuesday with a strong wind forecast in New York City, peaking between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET. This is expected to be the strongest winds since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

According to weather forecast updates, more than 112 million people are under tropical storm warnings, affecting areas including Washington, New York City and Boston and more. Here are the updates on Tropical Storm Isaias.

Areas under tornado watch/ affected

  • Virginia Beach, Virginia
  • Washington, DC
  • Philadelphia
  • New York City
  • Boston
  • New Jersey
  • Long Island
  • Lower Hudson Valley
  • Southwestern Connecticut
  • Maryland
  • Delaware

Tracking Isaias path shows it has traveled North Carolina and heading towards Washington, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Quebec City, and onwards.

What to expect?

Rains expected throughout Tuesday

35-45mph winds with gusts to 65mph. Some areas might witness 60-70mph

Power outages

Isolated tornadoes

According to poweroutages.us, close to 700,000 customers were without power in North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Michigan.

Do's and Don'ts

Ensure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris

Secure household items that can be propelled by strong winds

Do not drive on flooded roadway

Keep flashlights, batteries, charged cell phones, medical equipments, emergency kits handy

Call 9-1-1 in case of emergency or call local PD