Tropical Storm Isaias is pushing through major metropolitan areas across the United States and they are now under a tornado watch. Isaias is traveling up the US East Coast on Tuesday with a strong wind forecast in New York City, peaking between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET. This is expected to be the strongest winds since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

According to weather forecast updates, more than 112 million people are under tropical storm warnings, affecting areas including Washington, New York City and Boston and more. Here are the updates on Tropical Storm Isaias.

Areas under tornado watch/ affected

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Washington, DC

Philadelphia

New York City

Boston

New Jersey

Long Island

Lower Hudson Valley

Southwestern Connecticut

Maryland

Delaware

Tracking Isaias path shows it has traveled North Carolina and heading towards Washington, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Quebec City, and onwards.

What to expect?

Rains expected throughout Tuesday 35-45mph winds with gusts to 65mph. Some areas might witness 60-70mph Power outages Isolated tornadoes

According to poweroutages.us, close to 700,000 customers were without power in North Carolina, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Michigan.

Do's and Don'ts