The crazy spell of rains continues in Bengaluru as strong winds lash across the city in the days of summer. In an unprecedented manner, Bengaluru has been receiving massive summer rainfall with heavy winds and thunderstorms. The weather reports on the city showed that the annual rainfall in Bengaluru is above its normal range.

IMD predicts heavy rains

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy downpour in the city accompanied by strong winds till May 30. The turbulence in weather could continue in some parts of southern India till May 28 in several parts of Karnataka, it said.

Most of the regions across the state capital witnessed heavy showers with storm-like winds. In the rains received on May 24, trees uprooted in parts of BTM Layout while areas around Mattikere had the electric posts fallen.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to continue over the northeast and adjoining East India and over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala," alerted the Meteorological department.

It also added that 'heavy rain with thunderstorm and lighting accompanied by gusty winds' are predicted in parts of Bengaluru, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Shivamogga and Mysuru Districts of South Interior Karnataka for the rest of the days till Friday.

Most of the Bengalureans were sharing images and videos of the summer rains through their social media pages.