In an unprecedented manner, Bengaluru has been receiving massive summer rainfall with heavy winds and thunderstorms. The weather reports on the city showed that the annual rainfall in Bengaluru is above its normal range.

It finally rained here & Bangaloreans can't keep calm

Heavy downpour with strong winds lashed across major parts of Bengaluru on Sunday, May 24. It has been an unusually wet pre-monsoon season since the last month for Bengaluru. Most of the regions reported severe destructions due to the unexpected persistent rain showers.

Since April, the city has been receiving heavy rains and so far in May, it has recorded 10%-20% of the normal downpour. As per the current forecasts, the pre-monsoon thunderstorms in the city are expected to increase from May 25 and can continue up to the first week of June.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, hail and gusty winds across southern India. Most parts of Karnataka and Kerala have been receiving heavy rains during the summer.

Most of the users have been sharing the images and videos of the heavy rains lashing across the city as the complete lockdown enforced on Sunday strictly keeps everyone at home.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner has announced the opening of control rooms for those affected in the heavy rains.