A section of the US President Donald Trump's much-hyped "the most powerful wall" separating the US and Mexico on Sunday collapsed under the effect of strong winds of Tropical Storm Hanaa.

The clip of the video that is now going viral on Twitter, shows a large portion of the border wall coming down crumbling as the strong winds of the storm knocked the steel structure to the ground.

Hanna had weakened to a tropical storm after it made landfall in South Texas on Sunday. The storm dumped more than 12 inches of rain along the US-Mexican border where the wind blew up to 80 km per hour.

While some have questioned the authenticity of the video, verified journalists who shared the clip indicated that the incident happened after the storm Hanna lashed the border area in Texas.

Media reports quoted local Mexican journalists suggesting that the incident happened somewhere between Texas and the North-Eastern state of Mexico, Tamaulipas.

However, Washington Post journalist Nick Miroff tweeted that the spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection has told him that the footage is not from South Texas.

People mock the collapse of the most 'powerful' wall



Regardless of the questions about the authenticity of the video, people on Twitter had a field day with many mocking Trump and sharing jokes about the collapse.

Building the wall

Donald Trump has faced fierce criticism for building a wall along the Mexican border which was his agenda during the 2016 election.

At that time Trump had said that Mexico would pay for the 3,145 km long wall but till date, he has already spent more than $11 billion of the US taxpayers' money for the construction of the wall. Mexico has refused to foot any bill for the wall.

Trump has long claimed that the border wall between the US and Mexico would be 'the most powerful and comprehensive border wall structure' in the world.

He even awarded a $1.7 billion contract to a private builder for building the wall in South Texas which media reports claim have already started to show the signs of erosion just months after going up.