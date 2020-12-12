After the release of Sadak 2, Sanjay Dutt is back in action with Torbaaz, another OTT release that premiered on Netflix on December 11, 2020. This action thriller is directed by Girish Malik, and it portrays the story of a doctor who works with a group of children to save Afghanistan from the clandestine clutches of terrorism.

Torbaaz conveys a strong message

Torbaaz begins in a very intriguing manner, where a small boy executes a bomb blast in the streets of Afghanistan. Later, the filmmaker reveals that boys are being widely used by the Taliban to conduct suicide missions in Afghanistan.

Nasser (Sanjay Dutt) plays the role of a doctor who is currently in Afghanistan to help his friend Ayesha (Nargis Fakhri). Nasser had lost his wife and kids in a bomb blast, and it had turned his life upside down. When Nasser reaches Afghanistan in a reluctant mindset, he meets a group of irresponsible teenagers who are all cricket addicts.

Among this group, there is a child named Baaz, who is a trained suicide bomber. Baaz was groomed by Kazar (Rahul Dev), a dreaded terrorist, and his ultimate aim is to affirm the Taliban regime in the country. The rest of the movie shows how Nasser handles this group of children and the evil motive of Kazar.

A film made with International standards

Even though Torbaaz has its fair share of flaws, its impeccable cinematic language, and raw filmmaking style make it special. The cinematography is excellent, and drone shots were captured with finesse.

Girish Malik has narrated the story in a slow yet steady manner. The filmmaker has detailed each and every moment of the proceedings with perfection on screen. However, there are a series of disconnected and clumsy scenes in the movie which may lead viewers to a state of boredom.

Sanjay Dutt has done a decent job as Nasser, who shared most of his moments with children in this movie. However, the surprise package in this movie is the performance of Rehan Sheikh as one of the children in the group.

Final verdict

Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz is a film with the heart at the right place, and it also conveys a beautiful message which has social relevance.

IBT Rating: 3.5