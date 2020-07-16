Netflix has released the list of 17 titles comprising of movies and web shows on Thursday, 16 July, which will be streamed on the OTT in the months to come.

New Movies on Netflix

Janhvi Kapoor's biographical film Gunjan Saxena, Anurag Basu's dark anthology Ludo, Konkona Sen Sharma's comedy satire Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte's crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai, Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's romantic comedy film Ginny Weds Sunny, Sanjay Dutt's action thriller Torbaaz and Anurag Kashyap's award-winning animated romance Bombay Rose are the movies which will be streamed on Netflix.

Netflix Originals

Anil Kapoor's 'AK vs AK', Punjabi original film Kaali Khuhi, Renuka Shahane's family drama Tribhanga: Tedi Meri Crazy and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment-funded Class of 83 are Netflix originals which will be streamed on the OTT.

Web Shows:

Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, and Amruta Subhash's Bombay Begums, Sonam Nair-directorial Masaba Masaba, Swara Bhaskar's Messy, Akarsh Khurrana's next with RSVP, Prajakta Koli's Mismatched and Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy are the new web series.

The lockdown due to Covid-19 has come as a blessing to the OTT platform to increase its subscriptions. Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV are heavily investing in new movies and shows as there are no signs of cinema halls opening in the near future.