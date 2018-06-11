Apart from regular UFO sightings across the world, modern science has not found enough evidence to substantiate the existence of alien life in deep space. SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) has been using all available modern techniques to locate alien life but till now, their efforts have not reached the success shore.

Pitching for a change of technique, Hector Socas-Navarro, an astronomer at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias has proposed what he termed a viable and effective way to spot alien life in the outer space.

As per Hector Socas-Navarro, the current way of detecting alien life by searching motherships, flying saucers and megastructures may not bring about the desired result. Instead of looking for these signs, Hector proposes to look for alien satellites and space junk in orbit around distant exoplanets.

The research report suggests that dense fleet of satellites in geosynchronous orbit around exoplanets may be easily detectable by current technologies.

"Civilizations with a high density of devices and/or space junk in that region, but otherwise similar to ours in terms of space technology may leave a noticeable imprint on the light curve of the parent star. The main contribution to such a signature comes from the exobelt edge, where its opacity is maximum due to a geometrical projection," wrote Hector in his research report published in the Astrophysical Journal in March.

While search for aliens or extra-terrestrials is on full swing, Alexander Berezin, a top Russian theoretical physicist has emphatically argued that humans will wipe out aliens soon after the first contact. As per Berezin, the survival of the fittest concept will be taken to space when humans meet aliens, and in all probability, we, who may be more advanced than extraterrestrials might kill them to expand our civilization.

Berezin also suggests an answer to Fermi's paradox in his recent research. The theoretical physicist suggests that humans have not made the first contact with aliens just because these extraterrestrials are not that evolved enough in terms of intelligence like us.