Nowadays, numerous expensive and stylish phones are worth using and give a good user experience. Each year, the price of high-end smartphones has increased. Since the release of the iPhone X, the first prominent and successful phone to cost more than Rs 1 lakh, phones have become more expensive than one could imagine.

Last year's pandemic forced some smartphone manufacturers to postpone product debuts, and once they were launched, several smartphones were sold out. Despite the pandemic, several exceptional smartphones will be launched in India for the festive period in 2021.

Let's have a look at these new launches.

Vertu Life Vision

Price Rs.2,60,000.

Unlike other phones, Vertu supports virtually all GSM bands. So you may travel anywhere and use their SIM cards. It's a Traveller's phone.

Minimalist front camera design and intense shock experience with 6.3-inch ultra-narrow bezel full screen, high dynamic range and pixel density VERTU LIFE VISION maintain VERTU's charming style. VL Vision Mobile Price in India includes VL Life App and VL Concierge Services.

The Vertu Life Vision is the company's first luxury smartphone featuring a full-screen display and 3D face unlock technology. With a unique Ruby Button, you may access Vertu's Dedicated Concierge Services (Private Butler Service). You may submit requests and chat to a real person 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Vertu Life app will send you VIP invitations to events that match your interests. With all these perks The Vertu Life Vision Phone is a full bundle.

Vertu Life Vision is available in three colours: Jet Black, Walnut Brown, and Hepburn Crimson Red. The rear of the Vertu Life Vision is calfskin with a polished metal logo inlaid.

The stylish back cover hides a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core CPU and a 48 Megapixel + 5 Megapixel dual rear camera system for super clear images. It features 8Gb+128Gb of RAM. The phone runs Android 9.0 and features a 4500 mAh battery. All of this is covered by a large 6.3-inch Sapphire crystal display. Each Vertu Life Vision Mobile is handcrafted by the greatest artisans, delivering an exceptional piece of luxury.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Price ₹1,79,900.

This year's iPhone release includes four new models: the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Another important upgrade is the 13 Pro's fast refresh rate screen. The display is 120Hz, but there's still a notch that obstructs movies. The new iPhone 13 Pro models have flat corners, a stainless steel frame, a textured matte glass back, and are somewhat thicker than the iPhone 12 Pro models (7.65mm). They come in Silver, Gold, Sierra Blue and Graphite.

This SoC's performance is superb. You may pick from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage.

Like the iPad Pro versions, this one has OLED Super Retina XDR Displays with ProMotion technology and adjustable refresh rates varying from 10Hz to 120Hz. Outdoor displays are up to 25% brighter. The 13 Pro Max's battery is 18.5 per cent bigger than the 13 Pro's. A 6-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores provides incredible performance.

The primary camera updates are Cinematic Mode and Photographic Styles. the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 2778x1284 resolution with 458 pixels per inch. It has 1200 nits of maximum brightness with True Tone to adjust the display's colour temperature with illuminance, Wide Color for rich, vibrant colours and Haptic Touch for input. The cam equipment has also been upgraded. Now you can capture macros and use 3x optical zoom. Despite its high price, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the pinnacle of iPhone design.

The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max do not come with a charger or EarPods, and they must be purchased separately. They do come with a charging USB-C to Lightning cord.

Samsung Galaxy Z fold 3 5G

₹1.58 Lacs

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the company's most challenging smartphone yet. When unfolded, this phone is smaller than its predecessor and weighs 271g (vs. 282g), yet it's still hefty when folded.

The Samsung Galaxy Galaxy Z Fold 3's outside display is similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, except it now offers an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. In HD+ (2,268x832) with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The primary appeal is the foldable 7.6-inch AMOLED display with 2,208x1,768 resolution, HDR10 playback, and 120Hz refresh rate.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12 GB RAM, and 512 inbuilt. That includes Samsung's S Pen Fold Edition and its successor, S Pen Pro. It's now IPX8 water-resistant.

With a 4,400mAh battery, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers 25W rapid charging. 12 megapixels on the back, and 10 on the front. When the light isn't perfect, the primary and ultra-wide cameras automatically switch to night mode.

The technology underlying folding cellphones have advanced quickly. Samsung's newest foldable show that this isn't just a one-off novelty characteristic but may become the standard.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

₹1.49 Lacs

iPhone 12 Pro Max was released on October 13, 2020. The phone has a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with 1284x2778 pixels resolution and 458-pixel density (PPI). The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a Hexa-core Apple A14 Bionic CPU and a 3,687 mAh battery. A wireless charger is included with the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.6 aperture, a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The back camera is autofocus. It has a 12-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

It runs iOS 14 and has 128GB of storage. The iPhone 12 Pro Max supports Nano-SIM and eSIM cards. It weighs 228.00 grammes and dimensions 160.80 x 78.10 x 7.40mm. A gold, graphite, blue and silver version was released. It is dust and water-resistant to IP68.

It has Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, Lightning, 3G, and 4G connectivity. The phone has an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/magnetometer. 3D facial recognition is supported on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

₹1.12 Lacs

Cameras are the highlight of Samsung's latest premium smartphone, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is thicker and heavier than its predecessor, at 8.9mm and 227g. It's also the only Galaxy S21 variant with curved edges, whereas the others have flat edges. Other improvements include a bigger in-display fingerprint sensor and compatibility for an optional S Pen pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G's display is unquestionably its best feature. Its screen is brighter and has a better contrast ratio than the Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen, but it can also operate at up to 120Hz at native QHD+ resolution, or down to 10Hz to save power.

While the Exynos 2100 SoC powers the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in India, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC powers certain other markets. Both use a 5nm fabrication process and have one ARM Cortex-X1 CPU core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores.

A 5000mAh battery with Fast Charging and 16 GB RAM. With 3G, 4G, 5G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, NFC this model features two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, one with 3x optical zoom and the other with 10x. The main camera is 108 megapixels, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Because a microSD card is no longer supported, the internal memory cannot be extended. Samsung has removed the charger and headset from the retail package, leaving only a single USB Type-C connection.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Price Rs.80,000

This is Asus' latest effort to provide a console-like experience to a worldwide community of mobile gamers. It has more hardware and software options than other huge phones.

It features two USB-C connections for charging in landscape or portrait mode. This variant also features a snap-on fan cooler with USB-C passthrough charging, a 3.5mm headphone port, and two remappable trigger buttons. Also, some ultrasonic sensors surrounding the phone can substitute some touch controls, making games feel more like controllers.

One of the nicest OLED screens at 6.78 inches. A 300Hz touch sampling rate means it checks 300 times per second to see where you've touched it. Asus retained the 144Hz refresh rate (which automatically adjusts per programme for efficiency).

The operating system is Android 11 with the ROG UI. Not fans may go to the normal UI during setup, which is almost pure Android. There's also 18 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, and a battery of 6000mAh fast charging.

There are three cameras, one on each side of the phone. The rear has a 64 MP Sony sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro lens. In addition, the primary camera's excellent resolution permits usable enlargements even without optical zoom. The front camera records in Full HD (up to 60 FPS) and the rear in 8k (up to 30 FPS).