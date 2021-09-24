SS Rajamouli's former protégé Ashwin Gangaraju is making his directorial debut with Aakashavaani and bankrolled by the filmmaker's son SS Karthikeya. The Telugu is out on SonyLiv on Friday, 24 September.

The movie has P Samuthirakani as Chandram Master, Vinay Varma as Dhora, Teja Kakumanu as Sambandu and Prashant as Gidda. It has Kaala Bhairava's music and Suresh Raghutu's cinematography.

Story:

In a remote forest, there lives a tribal community completely disconnected from the world around them. They are controlled by feudal lord Dora who uses them for his personal gains. The story gets a twist when the tribals find a radio and schoolmaster comes to the place. What follows next is the interesting part of the story.

Review:

The story and the premises of Aakashavaani are good. The eye-pleasing visuals and soothing music add value to the film. Watch out for the scenes between the master and the high priest. It is backed with good performances from the artistes. The way Hindu mythological demon Hiranyakashupu angle is brought to the storyline is appreciable. However, the film has logical loopholes.

Check out the audience's reaction to the film:

Allari Naresh: Just watched #Aakashavaani All I can say is mind = blown! Makes you question every step of the way. Hats off to you

for the visual feast. It is definitely a VERY Happy birthday indeed for you ;) .

#Aakashavaani what an innocent story...

A Great attempt by @AshwinGangaraju

Really! A story to remember....

Congratulations to the whole team of #Aakashavaani..

O_o: #Aakashavaani Decent Movie. Honest Attempt by Ashwin Gangaraju it could have been better. Easily once watchable give it a try!! (3★/5)

Fahadh Fassil: #AakashavaaniOnSonyLIV #Aakashavaani @AshwinGangaraju

watched it with low expectations to be frank....... Top class direction with appealing story...... Needs more recognization!!! Will definitely spread the word.....

Ravikanth Goud: #Aakashavaani dead sleep

Easy ga avoid chesi dengochu

Sandeep Raj: And yes.. u can enter into the new world through

A director is born today..

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to DIRECTOR Ashwin Gangaraju.

Siddhu Manchikanti: #Aakashavaani will take you into a different world with a complete new cinematic experience. Telugu cinema deserves some experimental monuments like this. @AshwinGangaraju nailed it.

Worth watch

Kittu Vissapragada ( కిట్టు విస్సాప్రగడ): #Aakashavaani is just brilliant. This is a must watch. What a way to debut, with such a unique, experimental yet entertaining script! Totally loved it! Congratulations team!

#aakashavaani producers took smart decision by releasing the movie in OTT. Theatre lo super flop ayedi.. not at all engaging and irritating to core. It's just bad. Was expecting to be a very good movie. Huge disappointment

Rahul Yarlagadda: Excellent story telling, just felt like I am reading Chandamama Kathalu #aakashavani Kudos to @AshwinGangaraju