In a significant breakthrough in the fight against Maoist insurgency, Jharkhand Police successfully neutralized Martin Kerketta, a notorious Maoist leader, during an encounter in the Gumla district. Kerketta, the self-proclaimed leader of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), was killed late Tuesday night, as confirmed by officials on Wednesday. This operation marks a crucial victory for law enforcement agencies in their relentless pursuit of justice and peace in the region.

Martin Kerketta had been a formidable figure in the Maoist movement for nearly two decades, instilling fear across the districts of Gumla, Khunti, Simdega, Lohardaga, and Ranchi. His notoriety was underscored by the Rs 15 lakh bounty placed on his head due to his involvement in over 70 cases related to violent and extremist activities. His reign of terror had long been a thorn in the side of local authorities and communities alike.

The operation that led to Kerketta's demise was the result of meticulous planning and swift execution by the Jharkhand Police. According to Gumla Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zama, intelligence inputs indicated that an armed PLFI squad, led by Kerketta, had arrived in the Changabari Upartoli area under the Kamdara police station's jurisdiction. Their objective was to extort money from a local businessman, a common tactic employed by the PLFI to fund their operations.

In response to this intelligence, a special police team was assembled, comprising the district's anti-Naxal Quick Response Team (QRT) and forces from two police station areas. The team launched a cordon-and-search operation, a strategic maneuver designed to corner the insurgents and minimize collateral damage. As the police forces advanced, Kerketta and his associates opened fire, triggering a fierce gunfight. In the ensuing exchange of bullets, Kerketta was killed on the spot, marking the end of his reign of terror.

The encounter site yielded a cache of arms and ammunition, underscoring the threat posed by Kerketta and his associates. Following the encounter, a massive search operation was launched in the region to track down other members of the PLFI squad, as authorities sought to dismantle the remnants of the group and restore peace to the area.

Kerketta's journey within the PLFI was marked by a rapid ascent through the ranks. A native of Redma village in Kamdara, he had been closely associated with former PLFI chief Dinesh Gop. After Gop's arrest in Nepal two years ago, Kerketta assumed command of the outfit, further entrenching his influence within the organization. His involvement in several high-profile acts of violence and extortion had made him a central figure in the PLFI's operations.

Despite his notoriety, Kerketta had managed to evade capture on multiple occasions, escaping police encounters at least twice before his eventual demise. His ability to elude law enforcement had only added to his mystique and the challenge faced by authorities in bringing him to justice.

Speaking to the media, SP Haris Bin Zama expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the operation, stating, "PLFI supremo Martin Kerketta, who had a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, has been killed in an operation by Gumla police. This is a significant success in our anti-Naxal campaign." His words reflect the broader sentiment of relief and accomplishment felt by the police force and the communities affected by Kerketta's actions.