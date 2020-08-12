Hours after the riots in the eastern part of Bengaluru, new City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, IPS, on Wednesday, August 12, reacted to the incident and urged people to join hands with the police personnel to maintain law and order in the city.

"Bengaluru is an inclusive city, which gives equal opportunities to everybody, but everybody has to respect the law of the land and under no circumstances, anybody would be allowed to break the rule of law," IPS Pant said.

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner further added, "I request all the citizens to support and to join hands with the police to maintain peace and order in the city."