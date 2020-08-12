Three people were killed and several others were injured as police opened fired, burst teargas shells and lathi-charged violent crowd after clashes erupted in the eastern part of Bengaluru late Tuesday (August 11) night.

Till now, 110 people have been arrested for the arson, vandalism and assault on police personnel in the KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations in the city. Sixty police personnel have also been injured of which four have severe injuries after being attacked by the mob.

Here's how the clashes unfolded in Bengaluru

The violence broke out in Bengaluru over a controversial post on Prophet Muhammad on Facebook allegedly put up by P Naveen, nephew of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy of the Congress party.

Protesting against the Facebook post, angry mobs gathered outside the Congress MLA's residence, shouting slogans and demanding the arrest of Naveen, who claimed that his account was hacked. Murthy's house was vandalised along with vehicles that were parked outside.

Within minutes, people began sharing the now-deleted post via texts, and soon, over 500 people gathered near the Pulakeshinagar police station demanding justice. The violent crowd also went on a rampage in the Kaval Byrasandra area.

At least 10 to 15 cars were set on fire in the area. Now, as the police personnel tried to control the crowd, they went on to vandalise the police station believing the police are hiding the accused man who shared the post inside the station.

Following the vandalism and arson, the Karnataka government gave permission to open fire as the crowd went out of control.

Three were killed in police firing. However, the situation was finally brought under control at midnight at around 2 am. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in coastal Karnataka for flood inspection, rushed to Bengaluru.

A journalist covering the riots in Bengaluru was also injured after being hit by the police.

Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, "With regard to incidents in DJ Halli, accused Naveen arrested for posting derogatory posts.. also total 110 accused arrested for arson, stone-pelting and assault on police. APPEAL TO ALL TO COOPERATE WITH POLICE TO MAINTAIN PEACE."

Top cop Kamal Pant reacts to Bengaluru riots. Watch video