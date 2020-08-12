Following the night-long tension in Bengaluru, after a communal post sparked violent clashes in DJ Halli area, Section 144 has been imposed in the city and curfew in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits. The accused, Naveen, has been arrested for sharing the communal post on social media.

Two people have been killed due to police firing and 60 police personnel were injured during the mob attack which was sparked due to derogatory post of Prophet Muhammad shared on social media by the accused.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, IPS said, "Accused, Naveen, has been arrested for sharing derogatory posts on social media." It was alleged by the mob that the post was made by a relative of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

So far, a total of 110 people have been arrested for vandalism and attacking police personnel during the violence. Around 10-15 cars were set on fire in the area while a part of the MLA's residence was also damaged.

As the police teams tried to control the mob from damaging property and setting things on fire, the mob rampaged through the locality.

A mob gathered outside Congress legislator Akanda Srinivas Murthy's house where they shouted slogans against the post and also resorted to arson.

Footage from the violence site shows people gathered in a huge number gathered outside the MLA's house amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The mob was demanding the arrest of Naveen, who is related to Murthy and rioted in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar.

State home minister Basavaraj Bommai has also warned of strict action against those who take law into their hands. Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind leader Mufti PM Muzzamil also sent out a video message from outside the DJ Halli police station, flashing a paper in his hand.

He said an FIR was lodged against the person who made the derogatory post and assured the protesters that he will be arrested. Muzzamil appealed the rioters to keep their emotions in control. Meanwhile, police mistook a couple of journalists as rioters and hit them with a pole.