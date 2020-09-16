Besides acting skills, Bollywood celebrities have always been admired by fans for their fab body. From Katrina Kaif's sexy waist in Baar Baar Dekho to Aaamir's wrestler look in Dangal, celebrities work really hard to achieve a convincing body on screen and maintain a fit lifestyle.

Well, to help achieve the desired bicep, six-pack abs or the slender waist, celebrities are trained by their hardworking fitness trainers, who work tirelessly to motivate the actors. If you too want to transform yourself and look like your favourite star, below are few of the best celebrity trainers to go for.

Satyajit Chaurasia:

Aamir left everyone shocked with his massive transformation in the movie Ghajini. The man behind the ripped look of the superstar was Satyajit Chaurasia. The fitness trainer has also trained other A-listed actors like Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Satyajit owns Barbarian Power Gym in Mumbai and it is the hub for many B-town celebrities.

Prashant Sawant:

Another big name in the fitness industry is Prashant Sawant, who trained Shah Rukh Khan in most of his movies. He helped SRK attain the chisled body in Om Shanti Om. For the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Prashant apparently used VIPR (Vitality, Performance and Reconditioning) to train SRK. He has also trained Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra and Varun Dhawan.

Yasmin Karachiwala:

A pilate expert, Yasmin is one of the most popular fitness trainers among Bollywood actresses and has trained Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is also the founder of Yasmin's Body Image fitness studio and has been in the business for more than two decades. According to few reports, Yasmin not just trains her clients but also provides with customised nutrition plan.

Manish Advilkar:

Salman Khan owes much of his muscular body to Manish Advilkar. In fact, Salman was one of the first Bollywood actors to flaunt his beefed up looks and all thanks to his trainer Manish, who worked with the superstar for six long years.

Samir Jaura:

Samir Jaura was the man behind Farhan Akhtar's toned, athlete body in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Jaura trained and transformed the actor's body in 13 months, working more than six hours a day. Farhan had earned a huge accolades for his fit body in the movie.

Deanne Pandey:

Another popular celebrity fitness trainer is Deanne, who has trained Shah Rukh, Lara Dutt and Bipasha Basu. She has also authored two books based on fitness and is known to follow the perfect balance between right exercise and diet regime.