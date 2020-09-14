Bigg Boss is undoubtedly one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian Television. And finally, the much-watched controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to entertain the viewers with Salman Khan and high-on-dose drama from October 3. As a gift to al the BB fans, the makers have finally announced that the show will go on air from October 3, 2020, 9 pm onwards.

A promo video has been released by the makers, in which Salman Khan will be seen all changed up, somehow depicting the theme of the show. In the clip shared by him on social media, Salman can be seen claiming that boredom will be smashed, tensions will be gone, stress will vanish. The channel shared this video and captioned it: "2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje (sic)"

Previously, rumours about contestants' list of this season were making the rounds. Celebs such as Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Namish Taneja, Zain Imam, Aamir Alli, Akanksha Puri were expected to join the show. However, all of them have squashed this news and called it to be a mere rumour. Now, not just the release date is out, but the list of contestants who will be joining the house has also been outed by the makers.

A total of 14 contestants will be seen in this season but as a twist, only 7 will be introduced in the beginning and a few of the contestants will make an entry a few weeks later. From Bollywood divas to TV stars, this season is filled with some dashing contestants. Have a look :

1. Jasmin Bhasin

2. Eijaz Khan

3. Neha Sharma

4. Nishant Singh Malkani

5. Pavitra Punia

6. Naina Singh

7.Kumar Janu

8. Sakshi Chopra

As per the reports, the theme of the show is somewhat related to the ongoing pandemic. Before entering the show, the participants will be quarantined in different hotels, and after their COVID tests come out clear, they will be allowed to get inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. Last year, actor Siddharth Shukla bagged the first place in the show.