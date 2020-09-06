If there was one actor in the industry from the current lot, who was regarded as the most bankable star, it had to be Alia Bhatt. With powerful solo performances and dominating the screen in multi-starrers, Alia Bhatt had a long line of producers waiting outside her home. Karan Johar's prodigy and millennials' favourite, Alia is easily the topmost star in the country today. However, with back-to-back flops, Alia's career has also started shaking.

Kalank – the film that was supposed to be Alia's biggest hit – tanked at the box-office and how! Not just the critics, the film failed to make an impression with the average audience too. The dated storyline, weak scripting and jaded scenes; made us wonder what made Alia say yes to the project in any case. After Kalank, one had expected that Alia wouldn't make the same lousy choices again. So when Sadak 2 was announced, all eyes were on her. But, the film emerged not just Alia's but the worst film in everyone's career who was involved with the project.

Now, with two back-to-back flops; there are three films that can make or break Alia's dipping career. The first one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Directed by Bhansali, the story is a biography on the life of Gangubai, who transformed her life from a sex-worker to a mafia don. The first look of the film featuring Alia had sent Twitter into a tizzy and will have Alia attempting something she has never done before.

Next in line, we have Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji's film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan is also a novel attempt by the makers to introduce a sci-fi trilogy to the audience. It was on the sets of this film that Ranbir and Alia had fallen-in-love. Not only is the story adventurous but the audience is also looking forward to seeing Alia and Ranbir together on the big screen. The last one in Alia's kitty so far is, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is touted to be massive and the grandest film in Alia's decade-old career so far.