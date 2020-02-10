Katrina Kaif, the dazzling starlet of Bollywood has always mesmerized the audiences with her charming looks and seductive curves.

In a career that has been spanning over sixteen years, the actress has shown no hesitation in donning glamorous avatars, and some of her smoking-hot songs are always the hot pick among Bollywood movie lovers.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of five songs that portrayed the angel-like beauty in the most glamorous avatar.

Gale Lag Ja

This song from the movie 'De Dana Dan' is an absolute treat for Katrina Kaif fans. The actress literally ruled the song with her seductive quotient, and it is an absolute elegance to see her wearing saree in the most revealing way. Akshay Kumar who shared screen space with Katrina in this song has also done a remarkable job.

Touch Me Touch Me

The major highlight of Abbas-Mustan's 2008 film 'Race' was its dazzling heroines; Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu. However, when it comes to the glamour quotient, Katy literally overshadowed Bipasha, and her seductiveness was completely used in the song 'Touch Me Touch Me'.

The film also has another song beginning with 'Khwab Dekhe' which showed the dancing skills of Katrina.

Kamli

Kamli from 'Dhoom 3' cannot be considered as a romantic song, but it is an impeccable dance number that exploits the complete glamour quotient, style and flexibility of Katrina Kaif.

Even though Aamir Khan appears in this song, all eyes will be on Katrina due to her seamless moves.

Meherban

The song that begins with 'Meharban' in the movie 'Bang Bang' is not an ultra-glamorous song, but is more of a soothing romantic track.

But in a scene where Hrithik Roshan romanced Katrina in a beachside swimming pool, the actress literally captured everyone's eyeballs with her flaunting abs and tempting eyes.

Sheila Ki Jawani

'Sheila Ki Jawani' is nothing but Katrina Ki Jawani. The actress literally ruled the screens with her moves in this song, and her glamour quotient played a crucial role in determining the box-office success of this movie.