Hrithik Roshan is widely known as the Greek God of the Indian Film Industry; all credit goes to his perfectly shaped physique and glowing eyes. However, a new study conducted by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva based on Ancient Greece's Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi has found that English actor Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world.

Robert Pattinson: The most ideal Greek God

The study revealed that Pattinson has the most perfect eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape when compared to other celebrities. De Silva and his team made this conclusion after using the latest computerized mapping techniques to compare faces of celebrities.

"Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery," said De Silva, Daily Mail reports.

De Silva revealed that Henry Cavill was placed second due to his poor eye spacing. As per the study, Bradley Cooper was pushed to the third position due to his not so perfect nose shape.

Interestingly, no Indian celebrities found their spot in the top ten list of the world's most handsome men. Apart from Pattinson, Caville, and Cooper, the other celebrities who found their spot on the list are Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West, and Ryan Gosling.

List of most beautiful women

Last year, De Silva and his team had released the list of most beautiful women, and it was model Bella Hadid who topped the roll. This list was also based on the science of the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

After releasing the list, De Silva revealed that the more symmetrical the facial features, the more perfect and beautiful they become.