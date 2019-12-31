"Main Apni favourite hoon," remember this dialogue of Kareena from 'Jab We Met'. How many of us have actually used this line in our life...often right? The year 2019, too, had some amazing dialogues that you can relate to.

Check out some of these here:

Kabir Singh

To all 'Preetis' out there, is your boyfriend obsessive?

Dialogue: "Tere Liye Kuch Bhi Kar Sakta Hoon Preeti... Agar Tujhmein Bhi Mere Liyai Waisa Pagalpan Hai Na To Call Me Other Wise You Know Me"

URI: The Surgical Strike

That moment when you don't get a salary hike from the HR...

Dialogue: Yeh Hindustan ab chup nahi behtega ... yeh naya Hindustan hai ... yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi aur maarega bhi

War

This is how online food restaurants react to you when you check out the online options.

Dialogue: "App Kisi Or Tak Pahochai... Usse Pehle Main Aap Tak Pahochunga"

Kesari

That moment when you are in front of an interviewer...

Dialogue: Aaj meri paghdi bhi kesari ... joh bahega mera lahu bhi kesari ... aur mera jawab bhi kesari

Gully Boy

When you find your boyfriend cheating on you...

Dialogue: Mere Boyfriend se Gulu Gulu Karegi na toh Dhopdungi na Usko

Super 30

When your parents force you to pursue the career they are into...

Dialogue: Ab Raja ka Beta Raja Nahe Banega... Ab Raja Wahi Banega Jo HAQDAAR Hoga...

Mission Mangal

So now you know an easy kitchen cooking hack...

Dialogue: Tel jab puri keliye garam hain toh use aur garam nahi karte...off karke gas bachakey puri talte hain iss home technique se humlog mars jana chahte hain

Dabangg 3

Dialogue: ek hota hain policewala, ek hota hain gunda hum kehlatey hain police wala gunda

An English quote: There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family. Don't you find any similarities here?

Bharat

This is a synonym to Don't try to act smart!

Dialogue: Upar wale nein tumhein insaan banaya hai, bhagwaan banne ki koshish mat karo.

De De Pyar De

Best one-liner to avoid a creepy man showing interest in you...

Dialogue: Shakal se shaadi-shuda aur harkaton se divorcee lagte ho.